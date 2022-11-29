ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old and chased him with a knife. Noah Flores, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, around 2:45 a.m. on November 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1200 block of Pueblo Street to investigate a report of gunfire. At the scene, officers met with a teenaged victim who said he’d arrived at the home to visit his brother when he got into an argument with Flores. The teen said Flores punched him in the head and then chased him out of the house at knifepoint.

Investigators reportedly found the knife in Flores’ pocket and took him into custody. Jail records indicate Flores has been charged with Assault or Assault with a Deadly Weapon at least seven times since 2020. He remained in the Ector County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a $25,000 bond.