At about 7:35am on Tuesday, November 21st, TFEMS responded to reports of a structure fire on Terlingua Ranch.

After arriving, crews found a single dwelling structure to be fully engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with about 400 gallons of water, before returning to the station without incident.

The homeowner was not home at the time of ignition of the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.