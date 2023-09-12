MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Homecoming season brings with it a longtime tradition in Texas high schools: mums. And with Howdy Week in full swing at Midland High School, so is the creation of mums in Shawna Braden’s Floral Design class — both large and Texas-sized.

Midland High School floral design students work on homecoming mums on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. TREVOR HAWES/MIDLAND ISD

At nearly 10 feet tall, a mum hangs proudly and loudly in the library on a sturdy support beam. Ribbons, boas and beads drape beneath the flower, which is ornamented with a glitter-gold M surrounded by tulle mums, an eight-point star and paw prints.

“It’s been a great project for our kids,” said Braden, who is in her 12th year as a floral design teacher.

But the undertaking isn’t just for fun. Floral design is one of 27 Career & Technological Education pathways offered to MISD’s high school students, and it’s one of the most popular.

Students who take floral design can earn industry certificates, though some aren’t waiting to find jobs in the industry.

“I have several students who are already working at local flower shops,” Braden said. “It’s great experience and gives students exposure to floral design as a business.”

The business side, though, starts in the classroom. The floral design program will make mums available for purchase online. The floral design class also has a subscription service for those who want a monthly arrangement made by students.

The Legacy High School floral design program also offers a monthly subscription.

“People love having a fresh bouquet of flowers every month,” said Demi Milsap, LHS floral design teacher. “Many don’t buy for themselves; instead, they ask that flowers be delivered to a teacher or staff member to brighten their day. It’s a nice lesson in kindness for our students.”

A former geometry teacher, Milsap says she appreciates the creativity students demonstrate through their floral designs. “Many students join this class out of curiosity, and they quickly realize floral design is a combination of art and business.” And science, as well. “I’ll be showing them geometry in nature as we make our way through the semester.”

LHS floral design students will craft mums as the Rebels’ homecoming week approaches.“My students are very excited about making mums,” Milsap said. “It’s a Texas tradition, and I’m glad we can continue it in my classes.