PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Transportation Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve the state’s Unified Transportation Plan, which includes $4.3 billion in funding for transportation projects in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Odessa district over the next decade.

State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has appeared before the commission to advocate for additional state transportation funding for the Permian Basin numerous times since his election, according to a release from the Representative’s office.

“We continue to break funding records for our transportation infrastructure here in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said. “The 2024 UTP funding amount of $4.3 billion breaks the record set by last year’s UTP by more than a billion. That money is being tabbed for projects planned for the next 10 years, demonstrating a long-term commitment by the state. When it comes to money actually spent to make our roads safer and get products to market faster, 2023 is the highest amount ever with over $550 million expended on projects in the Odessa TxDOT district, surpassing the record $480 million that was spent in 2020.”

The Texas Transportation Commission updates and approves the UTP every year, a 10-year plan that guides the development of transportation across the state, according to the release.

The 2024 UTP includes funding to continue the complete rebuild of I-20, make safety improvements to SH 191, widen US 285, and build and improve intersections and overpasses on Loop 338, including the interchange at US 385.

“I am filled with gratitude and hope everyone who lives and works in the Permian Basin will join me in thanking Governor Abbott and Chairman Bugg,” Landgraf continued. “We are already seeing positive results in terms of reduced crashes on many of the roadways the state has worked on in the last few years. To know that these improvements are going to continue for another 10 years is an answer to prayer, not possible without Governor Abbott and the Transportation Commissioners deciding to prioritize our region. To put it in perspective, only the 5 metro TxDOT districts have more funding tabbed in the 2024 UTP than the Odessa district, meaning we have more projects planned over the next decade than the 10 other rural districts and the 9 urban districts. This is a big deal.”

The release states transportation funding has increased by more than 700% for highways in the Odessa TxDOT district since 2015, going from $50 million in the 4 years before 2015 to $430 million per year over the last 4 years. This year, TxDOT has invested over $500 million for projects in the Odessa district.

The Odessa TxDOT district plans, designs, builds, operates and maintains the state transportation system in Andrews, Crane, Ector, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler. counties.

The Permian Strategic Partnership applauded the approval of the UTP, noting the nearly $1 billion in additional funding from last year’s plan.

“TxDOT’s endorsement of the UTP represents a major investment for the Permian Basin and our infrastructure,” said Tracee Bentley, PSP President and CEO. “The UTP will expand major roadways, including the I-20 corridor and US 285, helping reduce commercial and residential traffic, improving accessibility and keeping our roads safe. Thank you to Governor Abbott, Chairman Bugg, Executive Director Williams and the entire Texas Transportation Commission for their leadership and commitment to the Permian Basin’s future, and to everyone who submitted comments supporting this fantastic investment in our region.”