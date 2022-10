LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s game against TCU on Saturday, Nov. 5 will kick off at 11 a.m. FOX will televise the matchup and the network’s pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be in Fort Worth for the game.

The announcement came Saturday afternoon following the Horned Frogs’ win over West Virginia.TCU improved to 8-0 with the 41-31 victory over the Mountaineers in Morgantown.