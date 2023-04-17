Texas Tech outfielder Gage Harrelson during an NCAA baseball game against Michigan on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Gavin Kash (Player), Ryan Free (Pitcher), and Gage Harrelson (Newcomer) swept the Big 12 baseball weekly awards on Monday. It’s the first time a school has collected all three awards since April 2021.

Kash hit .450 with three home runs and ten runs RBIs in the Red Raiders’ five games. In Friday’s extra-inning win over Oklahoma, the sophomore went 3-for-4 with two homers and became the first Big 12 player to drive in six runs in a conference game this season. It’s his first conference honor.

Free pitched 6.2 innings of scoreless relief, highlighted by retiring all 15 batters he faced in relief Saturday in Norman. It is Free’s first Big 12 weekly honor.

Harrelson hit .480 for the week and had four multi-hit games, increasing his season total to a team-high 21. It’s his second weekly honor in three weeks.

(The Big 12 Conference contributed to this report)