LAWRENCE, Kansas – Texas Tech’s offense was shut out for a second straight day to drop its series finale to Kansas, 3-0, Monday at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Red Raiders loaded the bases in the top of the first, but the threat ended with a flyout by Arianna Villa.

Kansas scored in the bottom of the first inning on a Lyric Moore RBI double to plate Presley Limbaugh, and that would prove to be enough.

The Red Raiders finished with six hits in the loss.

Kendall Fritz suffered the loss after allowing three runs, two of which were earned, and seven hits over 5.2 innings of work.

Texas Tech (30-19, 4-11 Big 12) closes out the regular season with No. 8 Oklahoma State. The series opener gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rocky Johnson Field.

