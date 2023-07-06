LUBBOCK, Texas – What a difference a year makes for Texas Tech football.
Last season’s Big 12 preseason poll had the Red Raiders picked to finish next to last in the ten-team league.
On Thursday, the Big 12 preseason media poll projected Texas Tech to finish fourth in the new-look 14-team league.
The Red Raiders also received four first-place votes. The preseason nod is the highest for the Red Raiders since the Big 12 moved to a division-less format in 2011.
Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 title followed by Kansas State and Oklahoma.
BIG 12 FOOTBALL MEDIA PRESEASON POLL
1. Texas (41) – 886
2. Kansas State (14) – 858
3. Oklahoma (4) – 758
4. Texas Tech (4) – 729
5. TCU (3) – 727
6. Baylor – 572
7. Oklahoma State (1) – 470
8. UCF – 463
9. Kansas – 461
10. Iowa State – 334
11. BYU – 318
12. Houston – 215
13. Cincinnati – 202
14. West Virginia – 129