LUBBOCK, Texas – What a difference a year makes for Texas Tech football.

Last season’s Big 12 preseason poll had the Red Raiders picked to finish next to last in the ten-team league.

On Thursday, the Big 12 preseason media poll projected Texas Tech to finish fourth in the new-look 14-team league.

The Red Raiders also received four first-place votes. The preseason nod is the highest for the Red Raiders since the Big 12 moved to a division-less format in 2011.

Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 title followed by Kansas State and Oklahoma.

BIG 12 FOOTBALL MEDIA PRESEASON POLL

1. Texas (41) – 886

2. Kansas State (14) – 858

3. Oklahoma (4) – 758

4. Texas Tech (4) – 729

5. TCU (3) – 727

6. Baylor – 572

7. Oklahoma State (1) – 470

8. UCF – 463

9. Kansas – 461

10. Iowa State – 334

11. BYU – 318

12. Houston – 215

13. Cincinnati – 202

14. West Virginia – 129