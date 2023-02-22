ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Tech football paid a visit to the Permian basin to host a coach’s clinic at the MCM Elegante Hotel on Wednesday. Many local high school coaches attended to hear from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and his staff on coaching tips, plays and new schemes.

“We do it for two reasons. Number one, I’m a high school coach that gets to coach college football, so these are my guys. We’re all part of the same DNA kind of the same fraternity,” McGuire said. “And then number two, I want to make sure they understand how hard we’re going to recruit the guys out here in West Texas.”

The event included food and drinks, while Permian Basin football coaches got the opportunity to meet and mingle with Coach McGuire and his staff. The Red Raiders held breakout sessions for each position group, sharing their knowledge and expertise.

“You’re always looking to learn and build as a coach. If you’re sitting there living in the past, you’re falling behind,” Permian assistant coach Tate Smith said. “If it’s one thing that you can take from any coach that speaks tonight, you’ve learned something and obviously, you can move forward. So thankful that these guys are able to come out here.”

McGuire said they want to make their presence known when it comes to recruiting players from the Permian Basin and show how the Red Raiders have embraced the West Texas brand of football.

Fort Stockton head football coach Jeremy Hickman said what impresses him the most about what McGuire has done in one year at Texas Tech is “that level of toughness that he brought, that Texas high school toughness that you can see at the college level. You could see it big time in the bowl game.”

“Coach McGuire and his staff did a great job of getting kids to play really hard and I think it’s inspirational and it does kind of resonate with West Texas kids,” Hickman said.