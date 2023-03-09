LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Following the resignation of head coach Mark Adams, Texas Tech declined a bid to the NIT after losing in their Big 12 Tournament opener to West Virginia. The Red Raiders finished the season 16-16.

Texas Tech announced head coach Mark Adams had stepped down Wednesday following a suspension Sunday. Adams was suspended for making an inappropriate and racially insensitive comment to a player in which he quoted a bible verse about workers and servants serving their masters.

In a statement, Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said he found Adams’ comment to be unintentional and an isolated incident. Even so, Adams decided to step down as the incident was too much of a distraction from the team.

Adams, 2021 Big 12 Coach of the Year, found himself under pressure after Texas Tech struggled through its Big 12 schedule this season. The Red Raiders finished ninth in the conference.

Adams, a Texas Tech class of 1979 alumni, joined Chris Beard’s staff in 2016 as an assistant coach and eventually an associate head coach. He was promoted to head coach in 2021 following Beard’s departure to coach at conference rival Texas.

Coach Adams led the Red Raiders to the Sweet Sixteen in his debut season at the helm. He finished his time as head coach at Texas Tech with a record of 43-26.