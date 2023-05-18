LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball became the latest program to benefit from the Matador Club on Tuesday when the alumni-run collective announced the entire team would receive five-figure deals.

The deal is a boost for a program that typically has 35 to 40 players on its roster but only has 11.7 scholarships to work with each year.

“There are 40 here that will be taken care of pretty well,” head coach Tim Tadlock said.

According to Tadlock, Texas Tech is one of the few programs in the country that currently have a collective that benefits their school’s baseball program.

“I think you have a few other places around the country that are trying to attack it the same way,” Tadlock said on Wednesday. “If it’s more than five in college baseball. That’s probably three more than I’d think at this time.”

The NIL deal could also make the decision easier for juniors to return for another season even if they are selected in Major League Baseball’s Amateur Draft.

“This is going to allow guys to make some decisions as a junior instead of just signing just to sign,” Tadlock. “It’s going to give some guys a chance to bet on themselves a little bit.”