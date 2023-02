LUBBOCK, Texas – The wait for Texas Tech baseball just got a bit shorter.

The Red Raiders announced Monday that the game times for the first three games against Gonzaga starting on Friday, Feb. 17 have been moved up an hour to 1 p.m.

The series finale on Monday will remain an 11 a.m. first pitch.

Texas Tech opens the season with a 10-game homestand at Rip Griffin Park.