ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Roadhouse, located on North Grandview, hosted a Trunk or Treat event from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday.

The event was an opportunity to bring kids out for a day of fun, as well as an opportunity to get more in touch with organizations that help to support our community.

With Halloween being one of the worst days for accidents, make sure you are with your kids when trick or treating. Also, make sure they are cautious around vehicles, to ensure everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.