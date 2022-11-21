MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred around 12:45 a.m. on November 20.

According to a news release, MPD officers responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot Midland location at 4416 Briarwood Avenue. During the incident, an officer fired his or her weapon, striking Christopher Hernandez, 23, of Midland. Hernandez was subsequently arrested and charged with Evading Arrest.

The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.