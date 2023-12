MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Rangers are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release by MCSO, at about 11:50am on Monday, December 11th, deputies responded to aggravated assault in Northeast Midland.

After arriving, deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting.

We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.