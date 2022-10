ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said the Texas Rangers is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell Friday evening.

According to Griffis, 55-year-old Douglas Walter Hassell was taken into custody on October 2 and had been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property, both state jail felonies.

A cause of death has not been released and may not yet be known. Next of kin has been notified.