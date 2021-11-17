Texas Rangers investigating following officer involved shooting in Midland

Midland, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Rangers are now investigating following an officer involved shooting in Midland Tuesday night.

According to a news release, at 10:49 p.m. on November 16, the Midland Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Edwards after receiving a call referencing drug activity.

MPD says when the first officer arrived at the scene, there was a “scuffle” between two men and the officer. The men later ran away. The officer then chased the suspects and during the foot chase one of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Jason Velasquez, fired a gun in the direction of the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting Velasquez. The second suspect continued to run and is still at large at this time.

MPD says Velasquez was taken to a local hospital and the officer was also taken to the hospital for injuries and has since been released.

At this time, charges are pending against Velasquez. MPD says Velasquez also has a warrant for arrest out of Harris County for Aggravated Robbery.

Also, a warrant for Assault on a Peace Officer has been issued for the second suspect, 20-year-old Deangelo Hernandez.

The investigation is on-going.