BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Brewster County Deputies responded to a disturbance on Terlingua Ranch, North of Study Butte, on the morning of Friday, October 7th.

According to a post by BCSO, a suspect produced a firearm during the incident. A deputy then discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Alpine, where he was treated at Big Bend Regional Hospital, before being released to BCSO’s custody.

No deputies were injured during this incident.

Sheriff Dodson has contacted the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident.