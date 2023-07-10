CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer involved shooting left one person dead Sunday.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 9:55 a.m. on July 9, the Crane County Sheriff’s Office called for assistance after a wanted man barricaded himself inside a home in the 3200 block of Haley Street. Around 4:15 p.m., the man, identified as 44-year-old Salvador Manzo Jr., was struck by gunfire from an ECSO deputy after Manzo reportedly grabbed a gun. Manzo was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Griffis said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave, as is policy with all officer involved shootings, pending the outcome of the investigation.