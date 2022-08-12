ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center died Thursday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kreasta Arnold, 46, died around 7:26 p.m. on August 11.

Arnold’s body was taken to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Arnold had been in ECSO’s custody since May 25 when she was jailed on a motion to revoke probation/parole on five counts of Credit Card Abuse, jail records showed.

The investigation is ongoing.