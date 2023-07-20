MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Midland Police officer reportedly fired at a vehicle involved in a pursuit early Friday morning.

According to a news release. around 2:15 a.m. on July 20, MPD officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that began at the intersection of W. Wadley Ave. and N Loop 250 W. after attempting to conduct a traffic stop for suspected street racing. The driver of one of the vehicles continued westbound on Hwy 191 at a high rate of speed before making a U-turn and heading eastbound.

MPD said a supporting officer was out of his car to set spike strips in the roadway and noticed the vehicle headed toward him. He reportedly fired his weapon in the direction of the vehicle; no injuries were reported.

The pursuit ended at the 5000 block of Andrews Hwy and the sole occupant of the stolen vehicle, a juvenile, was taken into custody and later transported to Barbara Culver Juvenile Center for Evading and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Police are still searching for the second vehicle and suspect.