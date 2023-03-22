MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers will be at Centennial Park on Thursday, March 23 from 10am to 2pm showing their vehicles and gear that will be at the park.

This is in connection with the events happening at the Bush Convention Center with other activities including living historians, lecture series, food, shopping, blood drive, and meeting the real Texas Rangers.

For the full schedule of events for the Texas Ranger Bicentennial Week and for more information, please visit the Texas Ranger website.

This event is free and open to the public.