AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is set to meet with state energy leaders at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss plans to deal with a winter storm later in the week.

The storm, expected to hit the Austin area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, is forecasted to bring temperatures in the 20s for most of Thursday and the threat of ice accumulation — up to 1/4″ in some spots.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, but it’s going to remain below freezing until the middle of the day Friday before a gradual warm-up into the weekend.

While it won’t be a repeat of the week-long winter storm that crippled Texas last year, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is projecting the second-highest power demand of the year for Friday as people turn on their furnaces and warm up their homes. According to an email from ERCOT, statewide power demand is expected to peak Friday around 73 gigawatts. For comparison, the demand during last February’s storm topped out at 77 gigawatts.

The news conference following Abbott’s briefing will include representatives from just about every emergency agency Texas has to offer, plus others. Expected to take part are folks from:

Texas Divison of Emergency Management

ERCOT

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Commission on Envrionmental Quality

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Military Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Abbott is also scheduled to speak with energy leaders in Midland at 3 p.m.

The conference will be held at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin. We will live stream it in this story, on the KXAN News app and on KXAN’s Facebook page.