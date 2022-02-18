AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is proposing to end all tenure for newly hired public university professors and revoke tenure for professors teaching critical race theory, he announced at a press conference Friday.

During the 2021 legislative session, state lawmakers passed bills restricting what K-12 educators can teach about race in social studies courses. Looking ahead to next session, which starts in 2023, Patrick wants to extend these restrictions to Texas’ public universities.

“We are not going to allow a handful of professors who do not represent the entire group to teach and indoctrinate students with critical race theory — that we are inherently racist as a nation,” he said.

The Republican’s proposal comes days after the University of Texas at Austin’s Faculty Council passed a non-binding resolution affirming that educators have academic freedom to teach on the nuances of race, gender and other such topics.

“The Faculty Council resolutely rejects any attempts by bodies external to the faculty to restrict or dictate the content of university curriculum on any matter, including matters related to racial and social justice,” the resolution said.

Patrick said as institutions partially funded by the state, public universities must comply with anything the legislature may pass. He indicated he already has support for such a bill from the Senate’s higher education committee chairman, Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe.

“We are those who distribute taxpayer dollars. We are the ones who pay their salaries. The parents are the ones who pay tuition,” Patrick said. “Of course we’re going to have a say.”

