AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott and state energy and safety leaders say there’s enough power to get Texans through this week’s winter storm and they’re working to bring in resources to fix local outages.

“The power grid is performing very well at this time,” Abbott started a Thursday morning briefing while also noting peak usage isn’t expected until Friday at 8 a.m. State leaders anticipate there will be enough power to get Texans through this storm uninterrupted.

As of 10 a.m., there were nearly 59,000 power outages throughout the state. The governor said as of 11:30 a.m. that number is closer to 70,000. He attributed those outages to issues with local providers and ice affecting lines.

To help address those outages, the governor issued a proclamation for the 17 counties most severely impacted by this week’s winter storm, which authorizes the Department of Public Safety to waive some regulations and get power trucks to those areas faster.

The state of Texas is also bringing in roughly 2,000 lineman to help the local workforce make repairs to any downed lines.

Also early this morning, ERCOT is also reporting there is enough power supply to meet demand and is projecting the same throughout the day.

There are no water boil notices in Texas right now, leaders said. They asked people to be diligent in following local providers and reporting any issues.

The news conference included representatives from just about every emergency agency Texas has to offer, plus others:

Texas Divison of Emergency Management

ERCOT

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Commission on Envrionmental Quality

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Military Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

To monitor road conditions, go to this TXDOT website. To find a warming center near you, head to this page on TDEM’s website. And to check power outages, you can find contact information for your local transmission companies on the PUC’s website.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated later to reflect the most recent information.