Austin, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas legislature has passed both House Bill 1159 and Senate Bill 349, which will end breed restrictions on public housing authorities. The bill passed last week with a vote of 142 to 2.

Governor Abbott has 10 days from today to sign, veto, or do nothing with bill. Should he not sign or veto the bill, it will go into effect immediately.

