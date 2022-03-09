ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Family fishing trips are often eagerly anticipated events, especially by children, who benefit from the bonding time with their parents.

Texas Parks and Wildlife have partnered with Fishing’s Future and Vamos a Pescar to create free, in-person family fishing events across Texas along with live, online educational webinars through June 25. They even provide the gear! All you have to do is register in advance to participate.

If you fish with children, these resources can help you give them a safe and fun experience:

Shane Wilson, the 2020 inductee into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, recognized the impact family fishing can have on child development. He created Fishing’s Future, which is devoted to family bonding through fishing. Watch his video Shane Wilson, Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame to find out more about Shane and Fishing’s Future.

Texas Parks and Wildlife invites you to come and make some lifelong, happy memories – take a child fishing.