MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kingsville man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after he tried to entice a minor in Odessa.

According to court documents, in April, 34-year-old Joel Garcia Elizondo Jr. met what he believed was a 15-year-old girl when he responded to an advertisement on a dating app. The “girl” was actually an undercover law enforcement officer; investigators said Elizondo used social media to discuss engaging in sex acts with the “child” and agreed to meet the girl outside an Odessa middle school one evening.

At the arranged meeting spot, Elizando was taken into custody. In August, Elizando was found guilty on one count of Enticement of a Minor, a charge that could have landed him in prison for up to 20 years.

“These investigations are crucial to protecting children across our district, and the nation, as they identify and apprehend adults who are willing to meet children online for sex,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I appreciate the proactive efforts of our law enforcement partners who potentially prevented a hands-on sexual assault of a child by this defendant.”