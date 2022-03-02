ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Today is Texas Independence Day. But, what are we actually celebrating?

How it began

Although tensions had been simmering between rebellious Texans and the Mexican authorities for years, the first shots of the Texas Revolution were fired in the town of Gonzales on October 2, 1835. It would take 6 months for Texan Rebels to overtake and overthrow the Mexican Army through several bloody battles.

Washington-on-the-Brazos

On March 1, 1836, delegates from all over Texas met at Washington-on-the-Brazos for a Congress. That night, a handful of them hastily wrote a Declaration of Independence from Mexico, which was unanimously approved the following day. And, on March 2, 1836, Texans were born. Among the signatories were Sam Houston and Thomas Rusk. In addition, three Tejano (Texas-born Mexicans) delegates signed the document. The delegates elected David Burnet as interim president and confirmed Sam Houston as commander-in-chief of all Texas armies.

In addition, the Texans adopted a constitution that guaranteed the unrestricted practice of slavery, which had previously been banned by Mexican law. In the meantime, in San Antonio, the Alamo was still under siege by Mexican General Antonio de Santa Anna, and the fort’s defenders awaited the last Mexican attack.

Invasion of the Alamo

Santa Anna ordered his troops to invade the Alamo on March 6. The first and second Mexican charges were defeated by Travis’ artillery. In less than two hours the Alamo was overrun. All of the Texan and American defenders were murdered in fierce hand-to-hand combat when Santa Anna instructed that no prisoners should be taken. Among those killed were Davy Crockett, William Travis, and Jim Bowie. After the battle, “Remember the Alamo!” became a rallying cry for the Texans. The Alamo’s only survivors were a small group of civilians, chiefly women and children.

Texas Rallies

Six weeks later, at San Jacinto, a huge Texan army led by Houston surprised Santa Anna’s forces. The Texans overpowered the Mexicans Santa Anna was captured alive. He was forced to signed several papers recognizing Texas’ independence and ordering his generals out of the territory. Although Mexico would try to re-take Texas in the future, San Jacinto essentially sealed Texas’ independence. Nine years after the Texas Declaration of Independence was written, the Republic of Texas was annexed to the United States by the collective agreement of the United States Congress.

The Republic of Texas becomes part of the Union

On December 29, 1845, the United States Congress officially recognized Texas as a member of the Union. Sam Houston Day and Texas Flag Day are also celebrated on March 2, albeit they are not legal holidays.

The Texas our Texas

In February 1930, the Texas state motto of friendship was established. The slogan was probably chosen because Texas, or Tejas, was the Spanish translation of the native Indigenous tribe’s “thecas or teyshas”, which means “friends or allies.” And, although Texas has long been hailed for the independent spirit of the people who live here, there is a culture that has grown to accept the very nature of its origins and the Mexican and Indigenous ancestry that they are rooted in. At any given celebration, it is not surprising to see a Cowboy dancing a cumbia or a two step at a Texas Quincenera. The fabric of Texas is woven with the bloodshed that was spilled by people who’s ancestors would all eventually become Texans. On this day we celebrate the idea that independence would lead to a better future for Texas our Texas.