(KMID/KPEJ)- The current Official Texas Historical Marker program began in 1962, according to the Texas Historical Program website, and has been a popular means for interpreting local and state history for more than six decades.

The Texas Historical Marker Program now includes more than 16,000 markers across the state, with more than 3,800 Recorded Texas Historical Landmark markers.

According to the website, the RTHL designation is the highest honor the state can bestow upon historic structures in Texas. affording a measure of legal protection as well as becoming part of the recorded history of the Texas’s built environment.

The designation can be shown through an Official Texas Historical Building Medallion, Medallion with interpretive plate, or Subject Marker with the final line reading, “Recorded Texas Historic Landmark.”

The THC uses the following criteria in designating a structure as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark:

The THC Historical Commission awards the Recorded Texas Historic Landmark designation to buildings which are at least 50 years old and judged worthy of preservation for their architectural and historical associations.

Structures looking to get the designation should maintain its appearance from its period of historical significance and should be an exemplary model of preservation. The RTHL designation won’t be considered if the structure has been moved or if artificial, such as aluminum, vinyl, asbestos, siding applied to its exterior within 50 years covers and/or changes its historic architectural materials or features.

There must also be some historical significance of the structure, proven either through written or photographic documentation.

The THC Marker Program also includes subject markers and Historic Texas Cemetery marker programs.

More information about the process and the history of the program can be found on the Texas Historical Commission website.

A list of historical sites can also be found on their website here.