MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS took to social media to share some alarming numbers about the roadways in the Permian Basin. Recently the Texas Department of Public Safety, the West Texas Region, posted on the organization’s Facebook about “Operation Asphalt”.

The Texas Highway Patrol conducted the Operation Asphalt project last week to bring attention to the uptick in crashes resulting from aggressive driving, speeding, and seatbelt/child safety seat enforcement. The numbers that THP discovered showed that there is an increasing problem of traffic crashes happening in the Basin.

Here are the results of the operation:

• Traffic Stops – 3,236

• Total Citations Issued – 1,412

• Total Warnings Issued – 1,579

• Speeding Citations – 1,261

• Adult Seatbelt Citations – 133

• Child Safety Seat Citations – 14

• Felony Arrest – 9

• Misdemeanor Arrest – 20

• DWI Arrest – 3

Crash statistics from Operation Asphalt will be conducted on a month-to-month basis. This effort is a part of the #endthestreak campaign.