ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)) — Texans across the Basin can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on Estrella TV, 24.2, and yourbasin.com.

This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of election day. They’ll meet this Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. The debate will last an hour.

Britt Moreno of KXAN will moderate the debate, and journalists like Sally Hernandez from KXAN, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News and Steve Spriester of KSAT-TV will also ask the candidates questions.

People can also watch the debate in English on KPEJ/ Fox 24 and 13 other Nexstar stations in Texas, as well as on our website.

Electores de Texas tendrán la oportunidad de escuchar y ver el debate para la gobernatura de Texas entre el republicano Greg Abbott y el demócrata Beto O’Rourke en español. El debate será transmitido este viernes a las 7pm hora del centro a través de Estrella y en este artículo en yourbasin.com.

Este será el único debate entre los dos candidatos antes de la elección de Noviembre y durará una hora. Se llevará a cabo en la Universidad de Texas Rio Grande Valley en la ciudad de Edinburg.

Presentando el debate será Britt Moreno de KXAN Austin. Los periodistas Sally Hernández de KXAN, Gromer Jeffers del Dallas Morning News y Steve Spriester de KSAT-TV serán quienes se encargarán de hacer las preguntas.

También puede ver el debate en inglés por yourbasin.com. 13 estaciones de Nexstar Media Group en Texas estarán transmitiendo el debate en vivo.