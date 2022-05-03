REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Texas DPS trooper pulled a vehicle over Sunday night for speeding, and to the trooper’s surprise, the driver had more than 400 pounds of marijuana stashed inside of the car.

In a recent Facebook post from the Texas Department of Public Safety – West Texas Region, a trooper stopped a van for speeding on U.S 285 Sunday night. Once the trooper approached the vehicle, he noticed that a strong marijuana aroma was coming from the van which lead him to conduct a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed 415 pounds of marijuana inside the van, packaged in separate amounts. According to Texas DPS, the female driver of the van was arrested and booked for Delivery of Marijuana greater than 50 pounds and less than 2,000 pounds.