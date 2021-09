DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Texas DPS reported a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning 7 miles south of Lamesa, TX. The crash involved a truck tractor towing a tanker trailer, according to a witness. According to the witness, the truck tractor fleed the scene after the crash took place.

Texas DPS asks that if you have any information, contact 432-333-TIPS (8477).