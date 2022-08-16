PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol starting Friday, August 19th through Monday September 5th in an effort to keep roads safe as a part of several programs being implemented.
In a recent news release, the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) – Specific Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) are the programs being implemented over the next several weeks.
Texas DPS Troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, or not wearing their seat belts.
According to the news release, the goal of the IDM STEP program is to reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on Texas roadways.
Here are a few of the safety tips that Texas DPS offers to people ahead of the Labor Day Holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.