PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol starting Friday, August 19th through Monday September 5th in an effort to keep roads safe as a part of several programs being implemented.

In a recent news release, the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) – Specific Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) are the programs being implemented over the next several weeks.

Texas DPS Troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, or not wearing their seat belts.

According to the news release, the goal of the IDM STEP program is to reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on Texas roadways.

Here are a few of the safety tips that Texas DPS offers to people ahead of the Labor Day Holiday: