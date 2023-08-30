TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Division will be updating the driver license system over Labor Day weekend.

According to a release from DPS, all driver license offices across the state, as well as the Customer Service Center, will be closed on Friday, September 1st to accommodate the updates. No driver license services will be available at any of the offices during the closure.

Offices will reopen with normal operations on Tuesday, September 5th, after the Labor Day holiday.

DPS says the update will not impact law enforcement personnel using the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunication System.