STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a deadly hit and run on Monday, the Texas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle that was involved.

According to Texas DPS, the crash happened around 12:45 pm on SH 176 about 8 miles west of Tarzan in Martin County. The 2009 yellow Honda motorcycle pictured below was hit from behind by another vehicle that deputies believe to be a truck tractor with a trailer or other large vehicle (possibly an 18-wheeler).

If you have any information about this crash that could be helpful to the investigation, you’re asked to contact DPS at 432-498-2131 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.