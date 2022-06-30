PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS and local law enforcement are working to keep drivers safe as people across the Basin prepare for the 4th of July celebrations. Alarming numbers from TxDOT reveal that last year 24% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by a drunk driver.

From July 1st through Independence Day, local police and Texas DPS are increasing its presence as a part of “Operation Holiday”. The campaign will target drivers who violate traffic laws including speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, or driving while under the influence.

According to Texas DPS, last year’s campaign accumulated more than 50,000 citations and warnings. Last year the total number of citations and warnings from last year included 17,376 citations and warnings for speeding; 2,006 for people driving without seat belts or child safety seats; and 1,632 for people driving without insurance.

In addition, there were 298 people arrested for driving while intoxicated, 280 felony arrests, and 145 fugitive arrests.

Deputies say that as you prepare for the 4th of July activities coming up, plan ahead. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are safe alternatives to getting home safe if you plan on drinking this Independence Day weekend.