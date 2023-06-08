WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Broadband Development Office is asking the public for input on internet accessibility, affordability, and usage. Administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the BDO will be using the Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey to develop a Texas Opportunity Plan, which is required to draw down federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable high-speed internet.

The survey began April 20th, and will remain open for about two months.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet as a means of advancing education, training, employment opportunities, health care and delivery of essential services is critical to the future of our state,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “But we know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most. Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.”

BDO expects to complete the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan this fall.

You can participate in the public survey by visiting the Texas Broadband Development Office website. The survey is estimated to take about 10 to 15 minutes and is available in four languages.

The survey gathers information regarding current experiences using the internet and should be completed by one individual per household.

You can learn more about the BDO on the Texas Comptroller’s website.