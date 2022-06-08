AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A passionate group of 25 college students and graduates from The University of Texas at Austin made a stop in the Basin today, to spread their message of hope, knowledge, and charity for cancer awareness.

The Texas 4000 is a student-led organization and each cyclist in the group bikes across the country to encourage others to join the fight against cancer. Many of the riders dedicate their 70-day bike ride to someone who is suffering from cancer, lost their battle, or is still fighting. The ride starts in Austin, Texas on June 3rd and ends in Anchorage, Alaska by August 12th.

We spoke to the parents of Midlander, Anuj Mocherla, and they said that their son wanted to stop in his hometown before embarking on a more than 2 month-long journey.

“This is a team which is full of enthusiastic youngsters so if you happen to see them on the way out..cheer them on and give them words of encouragement that you can,” said Dr. Satish Mocherla, father of Texas 4000 rider Anuj.

We spoke to a few riders that shared why they got involved and how long it takes to prepare for the ride to Alaska.

“We start preparing in October and it’s an 18-month training period,” said Emma Laub.

“I really was inspired to join this group to challenge myself and to spread hope and love for those in the fight against cancer,” said Zane Ortega.

Audrey DeJong, a student at UT Austin and Texas 4000 rider says that her ride is dedicated to her mother. DeJong says that she joined the team to help raise funds for cancer research and patient care.

“This is the longest charitable bike ride in the country, and I’m grateful to be a part of it,” said DeJong.

To follow their journey and support the fight against cancer, click here.