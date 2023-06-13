PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With temperatures across the Basin soaring this week, new pet owners are wondering about pet safety. Summer dangers include heat exhaustion, dehydration, paw burns, sunburn and chemical poisoning from pool water. Even worse, hundreds of dogs die each year after being left in hot cars, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Here are a few tips, including walking in the heat and pool safety, for dog owners to keep in mind to ensure our furry friends have fun, but safe, summer:

Never leave a dog unattended in the car. Even with the windows down, pets can sustain damage or even succumb to heatstroke in only 15 minutes. Signs of heatstroke include an elevated body temperature, excessive panting and drooling, rapid or irregular heartbeat, diarrhea or vomiting, weakness and staggering, dry, pale gums and a bright red tongue. If you suspect that a pet is suffering from this, lower the animal’s body temperature by applying towels soaked in cool water to the whole body and especially in areas with the least amount of fur, including inside of the back legs. Do not use ice or ice water.

Do a temperature check on the path before walking your dog by placing your hand flat on the surface they’ll be walking on and holding it for 10 seconds. If you can’t do this comfortably, it’s too hot for your dog.

Apply sunscreen to your dog to prevent sunburn that can cause peeling, redness and even cancer. Dogs with short or light-colored hair are at the greatest risk, and the spots most prone to burning include inside the nostrils, the tip of a dog’s nose, around a dog’s lips and the inside of ears for dogs with standup ears.

Give your dog extra water during the summer and change their water several times daily to prevent pets from getting sick from bacteria that can grow in hot water.

Never let your pet drink from a swimming pool, as chlorine and chemicals can make your pet sick. Don’t let them drink from a lake or pond either because there are many organisms that may be harmful.

Additionally, as we approach the Fourth of July, pet owners should know that some animals are spooked by loud noises from fireworks. As such, pets should be left home during July 4th gatherings and pet owners should secure fences and make sure that pets can’t escape if they get scared- if possible, secure pets in a safe, escape room or crate and keep them out of the yard entirely. Veterinarians said owners should plan ahead as well, by making sure pets are microchipped with up-to-date information.