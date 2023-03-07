MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- These traffic signals will be placed at the intersection of West County Road 118 and SCR 1210, or S. Midkiff Road. This is to help prepare for the closing of Midkiff Bridge in mid-April.

These traffic signals are to help with traffic heading north and south of South County Road 1210.

While Midland County understands the inconveniences this bridge closure may cause, they do not have jurisdiction of the bridges along Interstate 20.

Midland County will continue working with the Texas Department of Transportation and the project to improve the intersection going into the southern portion of the county.

For any questions regarding this bridge, please call or email MaryAnn Cedillo at TxDOT.