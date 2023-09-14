PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starting on Monday, September 18, there will be temporary four-way stops at the intersections of U.S. Highway 285 and 7th Street, as well as US 285 and 12th Street.

The City of Pecos says these temporary stop signs are part of an adjustment period for drivers, to prepare for the upcoming installation of new traffic signals which is scheduled to be completed next month. Once operational, the stop signs will be removed, optimizing traffic flow and safety.

Digital “Stop Ahead” signs will also be installed ahead of the signs to alert motorists.