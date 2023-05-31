ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from the City of Odessa, there will be a temporary change to the method used to disinfect the water supply for the month of June.

Residents may notice a bleach or chlorine-like smell in the water but should not be alarmed. The City will only be using chlorine to disinfect the water supply, rather than a mix of chlorine and ammonia to form Chloramines.

This change will be implemented as proactive maintenance in order to assist in maintaining adequate chlorine residuals. The City has made the same change in past years with minimal impact on its customers.

The City has notified the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality of the change. The TCEQ concurs that it is the best method of ensuring that adequate chlorine residuals are maintained throughout the distribution system.