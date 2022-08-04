MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested late last week after police said they were caught with stolen guns. Amya Collins, 17, and Karra Gildon, also 17, have been charged with Firearm Theft and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

According to an affidavit, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the area of Sinclair and Godfrey to investigate after someone called 911 and said a group of teens was walking around checking for unlocked vehicles. When investigators arrived on the scene, the group of teens ran in different directions, but Collins and Gildon were detained.

Collins was caught with a handgun in her bag that had been stolen from another vehicle earlier that morning. Both girls admitted to “car hopping”- or breaking into vehicles that day, but said they were not the ones who stole the guns. However, they both had photos of themselves and another man posing with the guns.



From left: Gildon and Collins

Both teens were arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where they were later released on an unknown bond.