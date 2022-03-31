MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland teen is behind bars after police said she and three other girls were caught stealing from Walmart. Jaeshay Edwards, 17, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to Walmart on Midland Drive after employees called and said four girls were trying to steal merchandise. Employees said the girls were going in and out of the restroom with various items.

An officer later met the girls in the restroom and the girls were taken to an office so MPD could investigate. Officers stated in the affidavit they found two empty bottles of pineapple margarita as well as other various items from around the store inside shopping bags. Investigators believed the girls pulled the bags off the check-out racks when they first entered the store and then used the bags to carry the stolen merchandise “to make it look as if they purchased the items”.

The affidavit stated the girls later asked if they could pay for the items and be let go. They also stated to police that it was too expensive to live and things cost too much money.

All four girls were taken to the police department were they were issued citations for Minor in Possession of Alcohol. They were also charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The affidavit stated the group stole more than $1100 worth of merchandise.

The names of the three other girls have not been released. Edwards was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, her bond has been set at $1,500.