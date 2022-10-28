ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested Wednesday after investigators said they allegedly spray-painted explicit words on a truck and garage door. Jackson Warnick, 17, and Samuel Simmons, 17, have been charged with Criminal Mischief, a state jail felony.

Court documents showed that on October 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Haywood after two teens were seen writing graffiti on property and jumping over fences in the area. The teens were found in the intersection of 17th Street and Haywood Avenue and investigators said they were both caught carrying cans of red and grey spray paint.

Once the pair was detained, officers spoke with the owner of a Ford F-250 who said the teens caused about $9,000 worth of damage to his truck. Another homeowner in the area reported it would cost about $1,000 to repair her garage door after the teens reportedly painted vulgar words on that as well.

Both teens were taken to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office; Simmons was later released on a $4,000 bond- a mugshot for Simmons was not immediately available. Warnick was still in custody as of Friday morning; his bond has also been set at $4,000.