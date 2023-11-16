MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers said a teen who allegedly made a threat toward a Midland ISD school has been identified thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

According to Crime Stoppers, on November 15, a teen, who was seen holding a gun in social media images, made a threat against Midland High School. The name of the teen and the details of the threat have no been released by law enforcement.

“Thank you and great job to the public who submitted tips and to law enforcement for ensuring the safety of our school community,” the organization said in a statement.

MISD has not said if the teen will face any charges stemming from this incident.