ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly admitted to hitting, kicking, and choking his daughter amid an argument. Joaquin DeLara, 41, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault by Impeding Breath.

According to an affidavit, on January 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Lyndale to investigate an unknown problem after a dispatcher said a woman was on the line, crying hysterically, and asking for help. At the scene, officers found a victim and a suspect, later identified as DeLara, standing outside the home.

During questioning, the victim said when she arrived home after school, her dad began questioning her about her boyfriend, whom he does not like, and that things escalated when DeLara didn’t like one of her responses and lunged at her. The 18-year-old said DeLara hit her at least seven times in the head with an open hand and kicked her multiple times in the legs and buttocks. The victim said she tried to leave her room, but that DeLara grabbed her by the throat and prevented her from doing so. Eventually, the woman said she was able to break free and call 911.

Investigators said DeLara admitted to hitting his daughter and grabbing her by the neck to prevent her from leaving their home. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $12,500 bond.