MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested this week after police said he scared several kids with a loaded gun. Bryce Camden Berry, 17, has been charged with four counts of Deadly Conduct.

According to an affidavit, the incident happened back in March when four girls were gathered in a home along with Berry. The girls were later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center where they told advocates they felt “scared” because Berry was “recklessly handling” two loaded guns he was carrying.

The girls all said Berry pointed the loaded firearms at their faces. According to the affidavit, Berry even offered money to anyone who would let him shoot them in the foot. The girls said they knew the gun was loaded because Berry kept taking the bullets out of the magazine just to put them right back in. One girl told investigators she asked Berry to put the guns away because her little brother was there, and she didn’t want anything to happen to him.

The affidavit stated that Berry “knowingly and recklessly” engaged in behavior that placed the other kids in “immediate danger of serious…injury”. A warrant was issued for Berry’s arrest on March 30th. He was taken into custody earlier this week and later released on a combined bond of $2,000. It is unclear from the affidavit exactly where Berry got the loaded guns.